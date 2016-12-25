Kacey Musgraves Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Ruston Kelly

Kacey Musgraves got more than a hippopotamus for Christmas as boyfriend Ruston Kelly got down on one knee and asked her to be his bride on Christmas Eve.

But Kacey didn’t just say “yes.” According to her Instagram post, she said, “HELL YESSSS!!”

Kacey posted a pic of the traditional round rock with a gold band this morning (Dec. 25) on Instagram with the following message: “I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!! Last night the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say “you just know.'”

Ruston is a Nashvile-based singer/songwriter who has penned songs for Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney, and he has toured with Robert Earl Keen and the Lumineers.

Kacey also included an additional post with details about how the engagement unfolded, as well as a video: “We had just been at my parent’s house randomly having a night of watching bittersweet old home tapes of all these beautiful family memories that were made in this little, old country house I grew up in that I now have. We came back to that house afterwards and he had somehow pulled off having my sister + brother in-law completely decorate my childhood bedroom in the most nostalgic and perfect Christmas decorations. I was bewildered and confused when I saw it all and turned around and the song “Two For The Road” by Henry Mancini was playing (this song is so emotional and sweet..it’s one of my favorites..you have to go listen) and he was on his knee with a baby pink velvet ring box and the sparkliest thing I’ve ever seen! 💖It was so special. Of all the places in the world I’ve gotten to see, nowhere could mean more than this happening in tiny Golden, Texas in the house that completely made me who I am.”

Congrats to the happy couple.