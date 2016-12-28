TOPSAIL HILL PRESERVE STATE PARK KICKS OFF 2017 WITH FIRST DAY HIKE

Join Topsail Hill Preserve State Park for a First Day Hike on January 1, 2017 from 9:00a.m. – 11:30a.m. Enjoy the first day of the New Year leisurely exploring the north side of the Turpentine Trail with a Ranger to learn about the park, its wildlife, and the turpentine industry that thrived here in the late 1800’s.

The Turpentine Trail is approximately two miles round trip and is relatively flat with roots, rock and dirt. To enjoy the First Day Hike to the fullest, wear weather appropriate clothing and closed toed shoes. Bring water bottle, hat and sunscreen. Please check in at the Ranger Station for starting location. Program is free with regular park admission.

To learn more about the park, please visit: https://www.floridastateparks.org/park/Topsail-Hill

For more information about the Friends of Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, please visit:

www.topsailparkfriends.org

For more information on Florida’s award-winning state parks, visit www.FloridaStateParks.org.