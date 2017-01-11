The 10 Best-Selling Digital Songs of 2016 Include Tunes by Dan + Shay, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini—But Who’s No. 1?

According to Billboard and Nielsen Music, individual track sales took a hit in 2016, dropping from 113.9 million units sold in 2015 to 87.5 million units in 2016. Even with the 26.4-million decline, two artists managed to release singles that soared over the 1-million mark: Florida Georgia Line’s “H.O.L.Y” (1.37 million) and Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind” (1.02 million). Thomas Rhett’s “Die a Happy Man” (910,000) fell just short of the 1-million threshold.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Maren Morris’ “My Church” (830,000) and Dierks Bentley’s “Somewhere on a Beach” (697,000).

10 Top-Selling Country Digital Songs of 2016

“H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line – 1,379,000 “Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw – 1,023,000 “Die a Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett – 910,000 “My Church” – Maren Morris – 830,000 “Somewhere on a Beach” – Dierks Bentley – 697,000 “You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell – 681,000 “Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban – 660,000 “Head Over Boots” – Jon Pardi – 626,000 “From the Ground Up” – Dan + Shay – 607,000 “Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini – 604,000

Interestingly enough, only one song on the list didn’t ascend to the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in 2016: Maren Morris’ “My Church,” which peaked at No. 9. Maren’s performance of the tune at the CMA Awards, as well as winning the CMA New Artist of the Year, certainly helped increase sales.