Eric Church Receives One-of-a-Kind Whiskey Barrel and Bar From Jack Daniel’s

When Eric Church was wrapping up his last night of rehearsals for his Holdin’ My Own Tour, the singer was pleasantly surprised by a few members of the Jack Daniel’s team with a one-of-a-kind bar and his own personalized whiskey barrel—a “thank you” for his ongoing support of the brand.

Eric, who is no stranger to the whiskey brand, along with his road crew would partake in a longstanding ritual before each show—a group shot of Jack Daniel’s accompanied by a toast to all their hard work. The “Record Year” singer even recorded a song called “Jack Daniel’s,” which is featured on his 2011 album, Chief.



“I got a reputation going round / Ain’t never been the kind to back down / I’ve thrown a punch or two and gave a few black eyes / But Jack Daniel’s kicked my ass again last night,” the song kicks off. A sentiment a few people may be able to relate to.



Jack Daniel’s Kevin “The Barrel Man” Sanders presented the bar and barrel to Eric at the rehearsal where they were joined by David Stang, the national sponsorship director for Jack Daniel’s, for a toast to a very successful tour, which kicks off Thursday, Jan. 13, in Lincoln, Neb.

Upon receiving the bar, a grateful Eric assured the Jack Daniel’s team that the bar would get plenty of use throughout the tour. We have no doubt.