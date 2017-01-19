Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood & Little Big Town Win People’s Choice Awards—Blake Makes History

Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and Little Big Town took home trophies at the People’s Choice Awards last night (Jan. 18).

Blake became the first country artist ever to win the People’s Choice Award in the all-genre Favorite Album category, where his 2016 album, If I’m Honest, knocked off Rihanna’s Anti, Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman, Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Drake’s Views. Blake also won his second consecutive award for Favorite Male Country Artist, besting Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Tim McGraw. In the all-genre Favorite Male Artist category, Blake was topped by Justin Timberlake.

“It’s so cool to be recognized by the people who are spending the money and taking time out of their day to vote,” Blake said. “I could not be more thankful. All I’ve ever wanted to do is sing country music, so to win Favorite Male Country Artist is incredible. And to be the first country artist to ever win Favorite Album is beyond words. I’m so proud of If I’m Honest and to know that it’s resonating with fans is why I make music.”

Carrie Underwood copped the award for Favorite Female Country Artist by besting Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, while Little Big Town earned the trophy for Favorite Country Group over The Band Perry, Florida Georgia Line, Lonestar and Zac Brown Band.

Watch Blake’s acceptance speech below, where he thanks, among others, “the hottest date here tonight, Gwen Stefani.”