Listen to win tickets to My Chemical Cocktail Party…it’s a cocktail competition to benefit the Emerald Coast Science Center, and you’re invited! Friday, February 3rd, 7 til 10 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza Beach Resort, sample and vote for the most scientific cocktails created by local bartenders and mixologists. Plus there’s a cash bar, live music and auction.For info and to purchase tickets, visit ecscience.org. Really enjoy the night and book discounted rooms at the Ramada to take the elevator home from My Chemical Cocktail Party! All proceeds benefit the Emerald Coast Science Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.