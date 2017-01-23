Luke Bryan to Serve as Mentor for Blake Shelton’s Team on “The Voice”

Luke Bryan kicked the dust up on The Voice in May 2015 when he performed during the Season 8 finale. On Season 12 of The Voice in 2017, Luke is kicking it as an advisor for Blake Shelton’s team during the battle rounds.

Luke will serve as a mentor for Team Blake members during the battle rounds, where they compete against each other to keep their spot on Blake’s squad. Luke will assist the contestants with song arrangement and stage presence, among other variables. Luke filmed his episodes in Los Angeles last week.

“I’m not kidding, I probably could dig up emails about this, I’ve been trying to get [Luke] to do this for me, I swear, for three years, three years probably,” said Blake in an Access Hollywood interview.

“I really don’t feel any pressure, [Blake has] obviously been successful without me,” said Luke to Access Hollywood. “It’s just fun to be here and see new talent, new artists with a lot of dreams. I hope I can—I always want to help facilitate people’s dreams.”

Season 12 of The Voice will premiere on Feb. 27 on NBC with coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys.