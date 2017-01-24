“Something’s Going On” With Trace Adkins’ New Album and Tour

If you’ve been counting, it’s been four years since Trace Adkins released his last studio album, Love Will. The “You’re Gonna Miss This” singer is back at it with a brand new album, Something’s Going On, due to drop on March 31.

Trace, who has sold over 11 million albums to date, also has something going on with “Watered Down,” the first single off the new record. While you may have to wait until March 13 to hear the single on the radio, you can listen to it here at NashCountryDaily.com and check out the lyric video.

“When I first heard ‘Watered Down’ I felt an immediate connection with what I wanted to say. A man comes to a point in his life where he begins to reflect on his past and what he’s learned and that’s what fueled this song,” Trace said in a statement. “If you’ve led the kind of life I’ve led, at some point you have to temper your vices.”

The new album, produced by Mickey Jack Cones (Joe Nichols, Dustin Lynch) contains songs written by some of Nashville’s finest songwriters, including Shane McAnally, Casey Beathard, Tyler Farr and Craig Campbell.

Something’s Going On Track Listing with Songwriters

“Ain’t Just The Whiskey Talkin’” (Terry McBride, Brett Beavers) “Jesus And Jones” (Tyler Farr, Jim McCormick, Casey Beathard) “Watered Down” (Matt Jenkins, Trevor Rosen, Shane McAnally) “Something’s Going On” (Chris Cavanaugh, Mark Stephen Jones) “If Only You Were Lonely” (Jon Coleman, Troy Johnson) “Gonna Make You Miss Me” (Tommy Lee James, Matt Nolan, Andrew Dorff) “I’m Gone” (Craig Campbell, Max T. Barnes) “Country Boy Problems” (Tommy Lee James, Josh Osborne) “Lit” (Mickey Jack Cones, Monty Criswell, Derek George) “Still A Soldier” (Phil O’Donnell, Wade Kirby) “Whippoorwills And Freight Trains” (Phil O’Donnell, Jeff Middleton, Brandon Kinney) “Hang” (Lynn Hutton, Phil O’Donnell)

And that’s not all. Trace will not only release a new album and new single, he will be going on tour in support of the album. The tour kicks off on Feb. 4 at Universal Studios in Orlando Fla., with stops in New York, Baltimore and Canton, Ohio. With each ticket purchase, Trace is giving away a copy of Something’s Going On. You can check out Trace’s website for more details. Don’t miss your chance to catch the 6’6 baritone out on the road.

Trace Adkins 2017 Tour Dates

Feb. 4 / Orlando, Fla. / Universal Studios – Mardi Gras Celebration

Feb. 25 / Parker, Ariz. / BlueWater Resort Amphitheater

Mar. 23 / Glenside, Pa. / Keswick Theatre

Mar. 24 / Staten Island, N.Y. / St. George Theatre

Mar. 25 / Huntington, N.Y. / The Paramount

Apr. 6 / Canton, Ohio / Palace Theatre

Apr. 7 / Waterloo, N.Y. / Del Lago Resort and Casino

Apr. 8 / Greensburg, Pa. / Palace Theatre,

Apr. 9 / Baltimore / Lyric Opera House,

Apr. 21 / Worcester, Mass. / Mechanics Hall

Apr. 22 / Hampton Beach, N.H. / Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Apr. 23 / Easton, Pa. / State Theatre,

Apr. 27 / Orange Park, Fla. / Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts

Apr. 28 / Hiawassee, Ga. / Anderson Music Hall

Apr. 29 / Biloxi, Miss. / Mississippi Coast Coliseum Crawfish Festival

May 5 / Lake Charles, La. / Golden Nugget Casino

May 6 / Hope, Ark. / University of Arkansas

May 18 / Morristown, N.J. / Mayo PAC

May 19 / Salem, Va. / Salem Civic Center

May 20 / Renfro Valley, Ky. / Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

May 21 / Lancaster, Pa. / American Music Theater

May 26 / Osceola, Iowa / Lakeside Outdoor Theater

May 27 / Davenport, Iowa / Rhythm City Casino Resort – Event Center

June 30 / Branson, Mo. / Welk Resort & Theater

July 1 / Durant, Okla. / Choctaw Grand Theater

July 20 / Wabash, Ind. / Honeywell Center

July 21 / Peoria, Ill. / CEFCU Center Stage

July 22 / Eau Claire, Wis. / Country Jam USA

Aug. 5 / Sidney, Mont. / Richland County Fair

Aug 18 / Aberdeen, S.D. / Brown County Fairgrounds